Monroe County vax rate tops 50 percent

Monroe County’s vaccination rate just exceeded 50 percent, but Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said even more need to get the shot.

“It’s nice that we’re one of the upper levels of the counties around here, but it’s still not high enough,” Wagner said. “We need to get that higher or it’s going to run its course with people it can infect.”

Wagner said his target rate is 70 percent, given many have already been infected. While he said the “official stance” on natural immunity is there are not enough studies on it, he believes COVID-19 will most likely have natural protection like other similar illnesses.

Wagner said the health department distributed 100 shots during its most recent vaccine clinic Thursday. He said there were a few more youngsters coming to get vaccinated than there have been in recent weeks – something he attributes to the close contact quarantine rules schools are following.

Under current guidelines, vaccinated students do not have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 unless they show symptoms and/or test positive.

As of late last week, Wagner said the health department had seen approximately 13 school-age kids test positive and 96 under quarantine for being close contacts.

While many are celebrating the recent full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, believing it was the reason why many were hesitant to get the vaccine, Wagner said he believes the majority of hesitancy in Monroe County boils down to matters of personal choice.

While Wagner feels a parent’s choice whether to vaccinate their kids, and themselves, is a personal one, he encourages them to strongly consider vaccinating their children, provided they are of age.

“It’s safe,” Wagner said of the vaccine. “There is no scientific evidence to point (out) that there are any issues (with the vaccine). That’s not to say that there can’t be sometime in the future, but it sure looks like there might be more long-term side effects possible with catching the virus than chances of long-term consequences from getting the vaccine.”

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.

The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

As of Tuesday morning, Monroe County has 103 active cases and three hospitalizations, Wagner said.

There have been no additional COVID-related deaths since last week.

IDPH County Level COVID-19 Risk Metrics show Monroe County is a “warning” area, as its seven-day average test positivity rate is 12.1 percent for the week of Aug. 8-14.

The Monroe County Health Department’s next vaccine clinic is from 4-6 p.m. this Thursday, Aug. 26 at its office, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo. Appointments are required and can be made by calling or texting 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.