Tractor stolen in Monroe County

Pictured is a tractor similar to the one stolen recently on LL Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the recent theft of an orange Kubota L3400 DT-1F tractor from a property in the 8200 block of LL Road north of Red Bud.

Police said the theft took place sometime between April 16 and April 19.

The MCSD is asking for assistance from anyone who may have seen this tractor being driven on the roadway or getting placed on a trailer.

Anyone who may be able to provide information on where the tractor is located or those responsible for the theft can call 618-402-6447 or 618-939-8651 ext. 244.

In addition, callers can remain anonymous by using the MCSD’s Crime Tip Hot Line at 618-939-TIPS.