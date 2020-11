Columbia police are investigating after tires were found slashed on 16 vehicles outside Quality Collision & Towing, 156 Southwoods Center, early Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m., police believe. An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit is assisting with the investigation.

“We have a really good lead,” Columbia Deputy Chief of Police Jason Donjon said.

Another vehicle in the 200 block of West Kunz Street was also found to have its tires slashed, police said.