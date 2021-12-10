Thursday night injury crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to a crash on the ramp from eastbound Route 158 to southbound Route 3 in Columbia.

Police said the vehicle, a 2018 BMW, was driving on the ramp when it lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The BMW went off the roadway and struck the embankment, flipping the car onto the roof.

Both the driver and a front seat passenger, Willie and Belinda Leatherwood, were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.