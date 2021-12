Evening rush hour traffic was backed up in Columbia following two crashes on Route 3 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The first was a two-vehicle crash involving a blue SUV and Ford truck pulling a trailer with no road blockage on Route 3 southbound south of North Main Street.

The other crash involved three vehicles and was on Route 3 southbound north of North Main Street with road blockage.

No injuries were being reported in either crash.