Thursday crash in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury shortly before noon Thursday in the 500 block of South Market Street outside of Casa Romero in Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a teal Toyota Corolla and a red Mercury Milan.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash.

Police said the Milan, driven by Jane Scott, 37, of Cahokia, was backing out of a driveway and collided with the Corolla, driven by Carlene Smithee, 61, of Waterloo, which was driving north.

Smithee was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment of a hand injury.