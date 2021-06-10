Injury crash north of Millstadt

Emergency personnel responded about 9 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a vehicle striking a tree with injuries in the 3300 block of Zingg Road near Mueller Road north of Millstadt.

Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS personnel responded to the crash along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said a grey 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ezekiel M. Chism, 19, of East Carondelet, failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

Also in the vehicle were a 23-year-old male and two females, ages 17 and 16.

The 16-year-old female suffered leg injuries and was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital, and later transferred by ARCH helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is still under investigation pending toxicology and other investigation results.