The Columbia police, fire and EMS departments responded at 4:50 p.m. Friday to a three-vehicle crash with lane blockage and apparent injury between Veterans Parkway and North Main Street in the southbound lane of Route 3.

Monroe County EMS and Millstadt EMS were also called to respond to the scene as Columbia EMS only had one ambulance available due to simultaneous calls for service at the time of the crash.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.