The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School cross country runner Thomas Crossley. The junior placed eighth overall at the IHSA Class 2A Highland Regional on Saturday with a time of 16:18.70 to qualify for this weekend’s sectional. Crossley placed fourth in the Cahokia Conference Meet on Oct. 17, sixth in the Alhambra Invitational on Oct. 3 and second at the Chester Meet on Sept. 21.