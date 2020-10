The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Waterloo High School tennis players Haley Storm and Kailey Walter. Waterloo’s No. 1 doubles pair won three of four matches this weekend at the IHSA Class 1A Althoff Sectional to finish the season as state qualifiers. The IHSA canceled this year’s state tennis meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Storm is a senior and Walter is a sophomore. “They should be extremely proud of what they have accomplished,” WHS head coach Brett Ivers said.