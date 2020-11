The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School cross country runner Danielle Mudd. The freshman placed 10th at the IHSA Class 2A Olney Sectional on Saturday to help the Bulldogs qualify for state with a sixth place team showing. Mudd placed fifth overall at the Highland Regional on Oct. 24, third at the Mississippi Valley Conference Meet on Oct. 13, third at the Triad Invitational on Sept. 30 and third at the Meteor Invitational on Sept. 24.