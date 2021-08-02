Theft from Columbia liquor store

Police are investigating the Thursday night theft of more than $300 in alcohol products from Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

Police said shortly before 9:10 p.m., three large bottles of Patrón and a bottle of Rémy Martin were stolen from the store. The bottles of Patrón were valued at $90 each and the bottle of Rémy Martin was valued at $60.

Police said the suspects in this case are a Black male and a Black female. They were last seen driving a maroon minivan with a white hood and white bumper.

These suspects were also seen in the area on other occasions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.