Columbia police are on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV with temporary tags and a busted right side headlight area after a man stole cigarettes from behind the counter at Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 3 in Columbia.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.