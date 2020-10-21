That’s a wrap for boys golf

Pictured are Waterloo golfers Cooper Sandheinrich and Logan DeFosset following last Tuesday’s sectional at Centralia.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois High School Association eliminated state tournament competitions for all sports this fall. That meant sectional golf rounds played last Tuesday marked the end of the season.

In boys golf, Gibault competed as a team in the IHSA Class 1A Ziegler-Royalton Sectional at Franklin Country Club after having won a regional title.

The Hawks placed third at the sectional with a 320, which was 10 strokes behind sectional champion Vandalia and just four shots back of rival Mater Dei.

Ryan Kruse led Gibault last Tuesday with a 78, which put him in 12th place. Gibault’s Ian Bollinger shot a 79, which placed him 17th. Ryan Bollinger shot an 81 for 24th place and Alex Sweeney shot an 82 for 31st place.

In the IHSA Class 2A Centralia Sectional last Tuesday at Greenview Golf Club, Waterloo’s Cooper Sandheinrich shot an 85 for 17th place and teammate Logan DeFosset shot an 88 for 30th place out of 65 golfers.

The winner of the Centralia Sectional was Benton’s Cy Norman with a 68.