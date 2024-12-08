Sunday plane crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:10 p.m. Sunday to a small plane crash in a field in the 500 block of DD Road just south of Traube Tents & Structures in Columbia.

The small plane, piloted by a local man, was fully engulfed in flames upon the arrival of police and firefighter personnel. The location of the crash is not far from Sackman Field Airport, 11563 Bluff Road.

The pilot was able to exit the aircraft but sustained severe burns, according to officials on scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire and set up a landing zone in the field for an ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to arrive on scene.

The pilot was airlifted by ARCH to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

As in the case of all aircraft crashes, the Federal Aviation Administration was requested to the scene to investigate the crash.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police, fire and EMS departments and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The MCSD stated in a Sunday afternoon press release that arriving officers found that two Good Samaritans on scene had successfully pulled the pilot from the wreckage of the crashed aircraft. The aircraft, a 2007 Zenith Zodiac 601 HDS, had caught fire following the crash.

The pilot, a 71-year-old Waterloo man and the sole occupant of the aircraft, sustained critical injuries.

Preliminary investigation, according to the MCSD, indicates that the pilot had been performing maintenance on the aircraft’s engine prior to takeoff from nearby Sackman Field. Shortly after taking off, smoke reportedly began filling the cockpit, originating from the engine area. The pilot attempted to return to the airport but crashed into the field.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department extends gratitude to the responding agencies and the Good Samaritans for their swift and heroic actions in assisting the injured pilot,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.