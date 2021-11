Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a crash on Bluff Road just south of DD Road in Columbia.

Police said a blue 2000 Ford F150 driven by James Fuller, 56, of Rosenberg, Texas, drove through the intersection and into the ditch, hitting his head on the steering wheel. A Columbia police officer saw the driver walking south on Bluff Road, where the man was seen bleeding from the head.

Fuller declined medical transport from the scene.