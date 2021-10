Police responded shortly after 10:50 p.m. Friday to the report of a pickup truck that was discovered crashed into a tree in the 9300 block of D Road near Canman Lane.

The incident was called in by a passerby. Upon police arrival it was determined the truck was unoccupied with airbag deployment and was cold to the touch.

An ID card was found inside the truck, and police were following up on a location of the person that card belongs to.