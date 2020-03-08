Sunday fire calls

Local fire departments were busy on Sunday tending to a number of field and brush fires.

“Today is not a good day to burn outside. The vegetation is too dry, winds are blowing and the fires are spreading fast,” the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook.

The Millstadt Fire Department assisted Villa Hills in responding to a brush fire out of control. Millstadt and Smithton fire personnel also assisted Northwest in responding to a storage shed on fire.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to an out-of-control bun at 3313 Trout Camp Road.

The Prairie du Rocher Fire Department responded to another out-of-control burn in the 1500 block of Carr Road.