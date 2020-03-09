Monday morning fire call in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 8 a.m. Monday to a fire on the back porch at 225 W. Legion Street across from the bus garage at Eagleview Elementary School.

Parents dropping off their children for school saw smoke billowing from behind the structure – which houses a daycare operation – and called 911, resulting in a quick response from firefighters.

CFD Capt. Eric Woodcock said the likely cause of the fire was a cigarette butt, which resulted in minor fire damage to an exterior wall of the building and minor interior smoke damage. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“It could’ve been much worse,” Woodcock said.