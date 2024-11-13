Study: New Athens a remarkable river town 

The Village of New Athens was recently recognized as one of 25 remarkable river towns outside of Chicago for having thoughtful civic, environmental, and recreational initiatives pertaining to rivers.

Each has made rivers dynamic parts of their community without the help of expansive planning staffs or public works budgets.

The recognition was given to New Athens by DePaul’s University Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development’s Policy Study on Oct. 31.

New Athens is listed on page four of the report, which states:

“Civic energy flows from Okaw Valley Park in this Kaskaskia River community, which, despite being separated from the river by a levee, is a popular gathering spot. The New Athens Fall Festival, held with the support of a local Methodist church, and local kickball tournaments are among the most popular park events. The park has baseball and softball diamonds, a playground, and a pavilion. The village is installing a concrete floor in its park pavilion for weddings and other events.

In 2023, New Athens’ Kaskaskia River Campground & R.V. park reopened, providing 38 full hook-up sites (with electricity) over 10 acres. This area also hosts the village’s Kaskaskia River Festival during summer. As a member of Tree City USA, the town plants trees annually in its campground and park. Sportsmen use a village-run boat launch adjacent to the campground, with ample parking for boat trailers. The launch is a popular jump-off point during spring and summer. Many river users also make stops at the city’s well-known downtown restaurants.”

New Athens Mayor Joe Behnken the village was honored to be one of the municipalities chosen for the policy study.

“The village trustees, department heads and employees have worked hard to revitalize the park, marina and campgrounds,” he said. “Furthermore, it was a pleasure working with Dr. Joseph Schwieterman on the study.”