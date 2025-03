Several departments responded to a fully involved residential structure fire about 9:30 a.m. Friday east of Dupo in rural St. Clair County.

The Millstadt, Villa Hills, Columbia, Prairie du Pont, Camp Jackson and Northwest fire departments responded to a house on fire in the 8100 block of Stage Coach Trail off IMBS Station Road.

In addition to the structure catching fire, a field fire was also reported north of the residence.