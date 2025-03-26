Structure fire in Dupo

Republic-Times- March 26, 2025
Firefighters battle a blaze in the 400 block of North 3rd Street in Dupo.

Multiple departments responded shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of North 3rd Street near Mousette Avenue in Dupo.

Heavy flames were seen upon arrival, with multiple buildings and other items such as a camper on fire. A landscaping business is operated from that location. Explosions were heard near the onset of the incident.

Initial word is that welding was taking place at the time of the incident. An ambulance responded to the scene for a patient with injuries.

Assisting Dupo fire and EMS at the scene included the Columbia, Prairie du Pont, Cahokia and Sauget fire departments.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Pictured is the scene of a fire in the 400 block of North 3rd Street in Dupo.
