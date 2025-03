The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Route 3 at Hanover Road.

At least one of the vehicles exited Route 3 and came to rest on Hanover Road. No injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene just before 5:15 p.m.