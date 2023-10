Multiple area departments battled a Monday afternoon structure fire in Dupo.

The Dupo Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Columbia, Prairie du Pont and Camp Jackson shortly before 3 p.m. for a fire at 100 N. 3rd Street, with reports of ammunition going off and power lines also on fire.

The Columbia Fire Department was released from the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Check for more information as it becomes available.