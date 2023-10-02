Monday evening crash west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 5:25 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 156 near Old Orchard Lane just west of Waterloo.

The vehicles involved were a white minivan and an Amazon delivery van. The driver of the Amazon worker received medical treatment on scene by Monroe County EMS. He was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Traffic was slowed in the area of the crash as crews tended to those involved.

Other responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department.

