Structure fire in Columbia

Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s structure fire on North Main Street in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department was assisted by Columbia police and EMS about 8:40 p.m. Thursday at the scene of a fire inside a living quarters located at the rear of the property of Linnemann Oil Co., 1025 N. Main Street.

The property is directly across the street from Columbia’s police, fire and EMS headquarters.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the small structure upon firefighter arrival, with heavy smoke seen thereafter.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate a cause of the blaze.

Check for more information on this incident as more details emerge.