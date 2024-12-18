Strong start for WHS wrestling 

So far, so good this season for the Waterloo High School boys wrestling team.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 on the season despite not being fully healthy.

“(We’re) dealing with injuries to a few of our key wrestlers, but we should be getting some of our guys back soon,” Waterloo head coach Chase Guercio said.

Waterloo placed third at the Marion Tournament this past weekend, going 5-1 overall with the loss being to Kentucky state power Paducah Tilghman, 44-35.

“Along the way, we defeated regional competition in Carbondale, Centralia and state-ranked Benton,” Guercio said.

On Monday, Waterloo wrestled Freeburg and Red Bud, defeating both teams.

History was made recently for the program. as seniors Ty Kinzinger and Jackson Deutch each collected their 100th career wins. Kinzinger, at 144 pounds, and Deutch, at 190 pounds, became the sixth and seventh Waterloo wrestlers to accomplish this feat.

“Those two kids have been the heartbeat of our program for the last three years, and it was so great to see them enjoying their achievements with their teammates,” Guercio said.

Two other wrestlers making names for themselves this season are senior Drew Glowacki and Matthew Deutch.

Glowacki, at 285 pounds, is 15-0 and currently ranked No. 6 in the state for his weight class.

Matthew Deutch is 14-0 so far this season.

“Those two have been spark plugs for our team and have the chance to make deep postseason runs,” Guercio said.

This weekend, several Bulldogs will wrestle in an individual tourney at Mascoutah before going to Granite City at the end of the month for one of the toughest tournaments in the state.