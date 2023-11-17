Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Millstadt

Area law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that started about 8 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo and ended with a subject apprehended about 40 minutes later in Millstadt.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued after a Waterloo police officer attempted top conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with Indiana plates that sped away. The vehicle continued north on Route 3 toward Columbia, then exited onto Route 158 toward Millstadt.

The vehicle drove into Millstadt, then continued south east toward rural Smithton and Freeburg before traveling back into Millstadt. The suspect ditched the vehicle on Jackson Street just south of White Street in Millstadt and ran between two sheds before officers finally took him into custody.

Check for more information as it becomes available.