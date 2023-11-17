Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Millstadt

Republic-Times- November 16, 2023

Area law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle that started about 8 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo and ended with a subject apprehended about 40 minutes later in Millstadt.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued after a Waterloo police officer attempted top conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with Indiana plates that sped away. The vehicle continued north on Route 3 toward Columbia, then exited onto Route 158 toward Millstadt.

The vehicle drove into Millstadt, then continued south east toward rural Smithton and Freeburg before traveling back into Millstadt. The suspect ditched the vehicle on Jackson Street just south of White Street in Millstadt and ran between two sheds before officers finally took him into custody.

Check for more information as it becomes available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Wednesday crash in Columbia

November 15, 2023

Monroe County loves its veterans

November 15, 2023

Historic house in harm’s way 

November 15, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19