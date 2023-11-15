Wednesday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger car on Route 3 just south of Carl Street in Columbia.

The semi came to rest across the southbound lanes of Route 3 following the collision, resulting in traffic being shut down in that direction temporarily. Northbound traffic on Route 3 was also restricted for a short time.

One person involved in the crash was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the car turned left from Mark Drive onto northbound Route 3 in front of the northbound semi, resulting in the collision.