Stolen vehicle arrest near Red Bud

Naalani Lefferdink

A young woman was arrested Friday near Red Bud in connection with a stolen vehicle report.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Investigator Calvin Savage, who is assigned to the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, notified deputies on Friday that the auto theft unit was assisting Dupo police with a stolen vehicle report and investigation.

A 2006 Mercedes was reported stolen earlier that morning and was believed to be in the Monroe County or Red Bud area based on their investigation.

Shortly before noon, MCSD Deputy Lillian Reinhardt spotted the stolen vehicle pulling into the Phillips 66 gas station located at 3745 State Route 3 in Red Bud. Reinhardt observed that the vehicle had four occupants as it pulled into a parking spot in front of the gas station. All four occupants exited the vehicle and entered the gas station.

Deputies, along with agents from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and Waterloo police, surrounded the gas station and boxed in the stolen vehicle to prevent the suspects from fleeing in the vehicle.

Monroe County dispatch contacted the gas station and spoke with the store clerk to gather information about the whereabouts of the four occupants from the vehicle, as there was information suggesting the driver could be armed.

Deputies and auto theft agents entered the gas station and took all four occupants into custody without incident. Agents from the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force assumed control of the scene and the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Naalani Lefferdink, 22, of Belleville, was transported to the Monroe County Jail due to having a felony full extradition warrant out of Iowa and pending further investigation by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force. The other three occupants were interviewed and released from the scene, as they had no knowledge that the vehicle was reported stolen.

On Sunday, Lefferdink was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. She remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending pre-trial conditions and the outstanding warrant out of Iowa.