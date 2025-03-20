Stolen motorcycle arrest in Millstadt

Charges were filed against a St. Clair County man following a stolen motorcycle incident earlier this week in Millstadt.

Millstadt police said that shortly before 10:45 p.m., officers attempted to stop a stolen motorcycle that was being driven through town. The motorcycle sped away, police said, traveling north on Route 163. At Route 163 and Eiler Road, the suspect fled on foot from this motorcycle. A foot pursuit was initiated, and police said the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Smithton Police Department responded to assist in the arrest. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force assisted in the ensuing investigation.

On Wednesday, Travis J. Schaub, 31, of Belleville, was charged in St. Clair County Circuit Court with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing police (21 miles per hour or more over the speed limit) and reckless driving.