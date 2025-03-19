Wednesday structure fire near Wartburg

Republic-Times- March 19, 2025

The Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments and Monroe County EMS were paged just after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a structure fire in the 5700 block of LRC near Beaver Creek just east of Wartburg.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the house.

Fire personnel reported what they suspected to be a fire inside the walls of the residence, and the Red Bud and Valmeyer fire departments were also paged for mutual aid.

The blaze was reportedly contained with use of a fire extinguisher, and the additional crews were instructed to stand down.

Fire crews inspected the structure with thermal imaging equipment, and most of the responding personnel cleared the scene just before 6:10 p.m.

Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said a cigarette butt ignited some siding on the home and spread into a wall.

The WFD assisted in ventilating smoke from the basement.

Gusty winds were blowing most of the day on Wednesday.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Windy Wednesday incidents

March 19, 2025

Storm packs mighty punch

March 19, 2025

Jane Doe no more

March 19, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web