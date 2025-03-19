Wednesday structure fire near Wartburg

The Maeystown and Waterloo fire departments and Monroe County EMS were paged just after 5:15 p.m. Wednesday for a structure fire in the 5700 block of LRC near Beaver Creek just east of Wartburg.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the house.

Fire personnel reported what they suspected to be a fire inside the walls of the residence, and the Red Bud and Valmeyer fire departments were also paged for mutual aid.

The blaze was reportedly contained with use of a fire extinguisher, and the additional crews were instructed to stand down.

Fire crews inspected the structure with thermal imaging equipment, and most of the responding personnel cleared the scene just before 6:10 p.m.

Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said a cigarette butt ignited some siding on the home and spread into a wall.

The WFD assisted in ventilating smoke from the basement.

Gusty winds were blowing most of the day on Wednesday.