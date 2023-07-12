State-of-the-art 911 for Monroe County

The Monroe County dispatch center recently received a substantial new technology upgrade, the most recent in a series of ongoing improvements to the county’s 911 systems.

As previously reported, the Monroe County Emergency Services department office saw a number of improvements last fall, among them additional desks for responders.

As Monroe County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Scheibe described, these changes are part of a nationwide initiative called Next Generation 911 which is intended to address some issues and shortfalls in the system that have arisen as technology has developed in the last few decades.

“When 911 started back in the late 80s, it was an amazing thing,” Scheibe said. “It was analog, a lot of copper lines, everything going through the landlines. Let’s fast forward 30 some odd years. We’re a lot more technical. Over 78 percent of calls made are wireless now… Unfortunately, the 911 system that was originally created back in the 80s can no longer handle the technology that the United States is using.”

This latest slate of upgrades focuses on some of the office’s technology. Specifically, Monroe County has begun making use of ESInet, a piece of software that provides a range of improvements for the 911 calling system.

As Scheibe described, the switch from landlines to cell phones has caused plenty of difficulties for 911 dispatchers. Being able to make a 911 call from anywhere with reception has made it challenging for responders to adequately confirm a caller’s location.

On top of making the connection from caller to dispatchers much more quickly, ESInet vastly improves the ability for a dispatcher to know where someone is calling from. According to Scheibe, the information responders now receive can provide a caller’s whereabouts accurately enough to pinpoint their location within 10 feet.

Scheibe said Monroe County is the first in the metro east and second in all of Southern Illinois to transition to the ESInet 911 system.

He further said Illinois stands among eight other states in having the most advanced Next Gen 911 operations, with neighboring Missouri being a bit behind.

“I’m proud to say that the state of Illinois is actually advancing in this,” Scheibe said. “Unfortunately our neighboring state Missouri, they’re looking at two more years yet before they’re ready to transition to ESInet.”

Looking ahead, Scheibe said next steps already in progress are establishing a means for citizens to send texts, images and video to 911 responders.

Scheibe explained these improvements would allow for responders to more capably dispatch help, such as by letting them assess the severity of a fire in order to contact multiple departments for the purpose of mutual aid.

He said Monroe County residents might also be able to use the technology to benefit law enforcement operations.

“Let’s say you’re going down Route 3 and you see somebody hit something, or you’re standing on Main Street here and you see somebody swipe a vehicle. You can send that video, ‘Hey, I’ve just seen a hit and run,’” Scheibe said. “The community can get involved with helping keep our community safe.”

Those improvements are expected to be complete by Sept. 18.

All these upgrades, Scheibe said, are set to cost roughly three quarters of a million dollars for the county, with the previous equipment upgrades costing about $400,000 and software upgrades standing at about $150,000.

He said ongoing efforts to improve the Monroe County’s 911 system are something residents should take pride in.

“The community needs to know this,” Scheibe said. “This is something people should be proud of in this area and excited about. It’s a comfort thing. Be reassured that we’re here for you.”

One piece of advice Scheibe offered to citizens concerned accidental 911 calls.

With the ESInet call connection speed being so improved – callers now connect to dispatch in milliseconds rather than 3-5 seconds – the rate of such misdials has seen a distinct increase as folks can no longer quickly hang up before connecting.

Should someone call 911 by accident and hang up, Scheibe advised they should fight the urge to decline the call if a responder calls back to confirm they’re safe.

“If they do hang up, and we do call you back, just be considerate and answer the questions that we’re asking,” Scheibe said. “You’re not in trouble. You’re not gonna get a ticket. It happens, especially now with these cell phones being in pockets and everything.”