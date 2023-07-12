CVFD thankful for storm response

The Columbia Volunteer Fire Department offered thanks to neighboring departments and others involved in helping to respond to more than 100 calls related to the devastating June 30 storm that caused widespread damage throughout the city.

Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roediger said that from when the storm arrived at 6:45 p.m. June 30 through last Wednesday, his department responded to 106 calls for assistance.

“I would like to thank all of our firefighters that have assisted in this effort,” Roediger stated in a Facebook post. “Many left their homes with tree limbs on their roofs or cars – some with limbs through their roofs, to help our community in time of need.”

Roediger thanked the efforts of the Waterloo, Millstadt, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments for their assistance.

“Your help is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Roediger also praised the work of 911 dispatchers during this time, calling them “unsung heroes.”

“They fielded hundreds of calls for fire, police and EMS and dispatched us seamlessly. Thank you all for a job well done,” Roediger said.

Anyone seeking information on the latest storm-related efforts in Columbia can call City Hall at 618-281-7144 or visit columbiaillinois.com for updates.