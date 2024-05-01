Tractor overturns on man near Columbia

Republic-Times- April 30, 2024

Emergency personnel rushed to a property in the 3100 block of Steppig Road near D Road in rural Columbia about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after a man in his 70s had the tractor he was operating overturn onto him near a pond.

The early responders to the scene reported they had the man away from the tractor on the bank of the pond but that he required EMS.

The man was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Other responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

