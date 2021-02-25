SPPCS 8th grade volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School eighth grade volleyball squad. The Falcons are off to a 2-0 start this season following recent victories over Valmeyer and Red Bud. SPPCS downed Valmeyer 21-11, 21-9 on Feb. 11 and defeated Red Bud in three sets on Thursday, 21-8, 11-21, 21-15. Pictured, from row, from left, are Isabella Schuchart, Lydia Higgerson, Clara Willson, Ashley Murphy and Ellie Day; back row: Kamille Grohmann, Katie Smith, Claire Kessler, Lily-Marie Moss and Claire Higgerson.