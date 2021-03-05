CMS 8th grade boys basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team coached by Mark Sandstrom. The Eagles are 7-0 on the season, including a 48-33 victory over Waterloo Junior High School on Thursday. Other wins for CMS were against Freeburg, Millstadt, Wesclin and Smithton. Team members are Logan Bosch, Andrew Colyer, Hayes van Breusegen, Micah James, Charlie Steckler, Gurnajbir Bhullar, Hayden Hubbard, Jacob Hall, Sam Donald, Brady Hemminghaus, Logan Hicks, Lincoln Foran and Brody Landgraf.