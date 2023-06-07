South County ramp closures

Drivers who use I-270 in St. Louis County this weekend should be aware of ramp closures as part of ongoing maintenance work along the corridor.

All work is weather permitting.

Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-270/I-255 to southbound I-55 and the ramp from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-270, as well as three lanes on westbound I-255/I-270 at the I-55 interchange. That closure will leave two through lanes open in the area.

The lanes close Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. and ramps close at 9 p.m. The lanes and the ramps will reopen Monday, June 12, by 5 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closures will allow crews to place coating on steel girders over the interstate.

The detour route for westbound I-270/I-255 ramp to southbound I-55 will be to continue on I-270, exit at Tesson Ferry (Exit 2) and head eastbound on I-270 to take the exit ramp to southbound I-55 (Exit 1A)

The detour for the ramp closure from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-255 will be to continue northbound on Lemay Ferry to Lindbergh, take a left on Lindbergh and follow Lindbergh to I-55. At that point drivers can choose to remain on I-55 or head west on I-270.

For more information, visit modot.org.