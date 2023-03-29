Soccer squads stay headstrong

Gibault’s Kamille Grohmann uses her head in Thursday’s rivalry match against Columbia at Oerter Park. See more photos from this game at republictimes.smugmug.com.

All three local high school girls soccer teams entered the week with winning records in the early going to the 2023 season, but all will be challenged with a full schedule of upcoming games.

Columbia (4-0-2) posted a 6-0 victory over rival Gibault at Oerter Park on Thursday.

Maddie Mauch – who has 10 goals and five assists already this season – netted three scores and Taylor Martin added a goal and two assists for the Eagles.

Last Tuesday, Columbia edged Marquette on the road, 5-4. Mauch had three goals and two assists.

Reese Woelfel added two goals.

On Saturday, the Eagles battled to a scoreless tie against Collinsville. Brooklyn Oestreich made five saves in net to preserve the shutout for Columbia.

On Monday, Columbia tied Father McGivney, 1-1. Alexa Maulding netted the goal for the Eagles. Father McGivney goalie Karpenter Farmer made 18 saves in the game.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Wood River, hosts Winnetka New Trier this Friday and plays Monday at Wesclin before hosting Breese Central on Tuesday.

Waterloo (4-0-1) is showing it is a hard team to score against. The Bulldogs have allowed just two goals so far this season.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 3-0 victory at Mater Dei. Megan Jung, Chloe Wagenknecht and Liv Colson netted goals for the victors.

On Tuesday, Waterloo picked up a 2-1 conference victory over Civic Memorial. Colson and Rachel Bradley scored for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have a busy upcoming schedule. They host Jerseyville this Thursday, play Monday at Freeburg and host Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad this coming Tuesday.

Waterloo went 1-2 against Triad last season.

Waterloo plays April 10 at Columbia.

Prior to Thursday’s loss against Columbia, Gibault (2-2) posted a 3-1 victory over Roxana – its second win over the Shells already this season.

Emily Richardson netted two goals and Sydney Wahle added a goal and two assists for the Hawks, who lost 4-0 at Belleville East on Monday.

Gibault hosts Belleville West on Thursday, hosts Murphysboro at 11 a.m. Saturday, plays Monday at Civic Memorial and plays this coming Tuesday at St. Pius X.

Gibault plays April 17 at Waterloo.