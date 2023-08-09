Soccer season kicks off soon

Pictured are Waterloo High School soccer players Drew Stafford and Eli Schwehr during practice on Monday.

The high school boys soccer season is set to kick off in two weeks, as the official start of team practices began Monday.

Waterloo is hoping to improve on a 10-13-2 campaign last season, and it has plenty of key returning starters to do just that.

The Bulldogs open their 2023 season at home the evening of Aug. 24 against Mater Dei. Their next match is the evening of Aug. 31 at Father McGivney.

Across town, the Gibault Catholic High School soccer squad begins its 2023 campaign in the Metro Cup with a match set for 8 p.m. Aug. 21 against Mascoutah at Columbia High School.

The Hawks then take on Highland at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at Freeburg before battling Carterville at CHS at 8 p.m. Aug. 24.

Gibault’s first home match is at Oerter Park in Columbia and set for 11 a.m. Aug. 26 against Metro East Lutheran.

Under first-year head coach Matthew Burke, Gibault went 7-11 last season.

Columbia lost quite a bit of talent from a regional championship squad that finished 17-7-1 a year ago, but it’s always a “reload rather than rebuild” mentality for the Eagles.

Columbia opens its season in the Metro Cup by hosting a 6 p.m. Aug. 21 match against Father McGivney, then plays the evening of Aug. 22 at Belleville West.

The Eagles host Marion at 6 p.m. Aug. 24, then host Carterville the afternoon of Aug. 26.