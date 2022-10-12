Soccer regionals begin 

Pictured is Gavin Kesler, who leads Gibault in scoring this season with nine goals and three assists.

The high school soccer postseason is underway for some and starting soon for others.

The Gibault Catholic High School soccer squad opened IHSA Class 1A Freeburg Regional play Saturday afternoon with a home match at Oerter Park in Columbia against Valmeyer.

The Hawks (6-10) won 8-0 behind four goals and an assist from Gavin Kesler. Other scoring goals for Gibault were John Bollone, Jackson Goedeke, Manuel Mannes and Zach Tayon.

Gibault ended its regular season with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Althoff last Wednesday. Kesler notched the lone goal for the Hawks.

Kesler leads Gibault in scoring this season with nine goals and three assists, followed by Tayon with seven goals and two assists.

Gibault battles Freeburg in a regional semifinal match Wednesday night. The Hawks lost 2-0 at Freeburg on Sept. 23.

The winner of the Gibault-Freeburg match will face the winner of Columbia vs. Salem, which also takes place Wednesday.

Columbia (14-6-1) ended its regular season with a 2-0 victory over Roxana last Tuesday. Liam Bivins and Hayes van Breusegen netted goals for the Eagles. Both were assisted by Cam Ellner.

Jack Steckler (21 goals, six assists), Danny Repp (15 goals, eight assists) and Ellner (six goals, 23 assists) are the scoring leaders for Columbia this season.

The Freeburg Regional final takes place 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the Althoff Sectional. This team would battle the Roxana Regional winner at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Waterloo (8-11-2) lost 2-0 to Marquette on Monday and dropped a 1-0 match at Mascoutah on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 2-1 over Triad. Caeden Wille and Grant Eugea scored for Waterloo and AJ Sensel made seven saves in net.

Last Tuesday, the ‘Dogs won 8-2 over Jerseyville. Eugea netted a hat trick and Matthew Spoljaric scored twice for Waterloo.

Waterloo will conclude its regular season Thursday at Highland.

Wille leads the ‘Dogs in scoring this season with 16 goals and six assists, followed by Eugea with nine goals and four assists.

Waterloo begins IHSA Class 2A Harrisburg Regional play at 5 p.m. this coming Tuesday against the winner of Carterville vs. Anna-Jonesboro.

Other teams in this regional are Harrisburg and Marion.

The regional final is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22 in Harrisburg, with the winner advancing to the Civic Memorial Sectional.