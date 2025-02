An earthquake was felt in Monroe County on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured a 2.4 earthquake just southwest of Valmeyer at 6 p.m.

Reports of the quake came from surrounding areas, including Festus and Barnhart across the Mississippi River in Missouri.

On Jan. 8, an earthquake registering 2.3 occurred just east of Harrisonville near the intersection of B and Harris roads at 5:37 p.m.