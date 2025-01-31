Red Bud gets big grant

Republic-Times- January 31, 2025

Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and local leaders to announce Regional Site Readiness Program awards totaling $31 million to support site readiness activities at 24 sites across the state. 

Included in this announcement was the awarding of nearly $930,000 to the City of Red Bud for road infrastructure for a 50-acre site at the Red Bud Business Park.

All grants required a local match as a portion of the total project cost. Capital ready grants fund a variety of site development capital expenses, including critical horizontal infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer and other utilities necessary for future industrial businesses to locate in Illinois. 

“To say we are excited is an understatement. This money will be used for infrastructure development in the city’s new business park located on the east end of town,” explained said Jill Landgraf, Administrative Officer for the City of Red Bud. “Red Bud has been working on this project since 2017 when the city purchased 50.58 acres of farmland and designated its use for business development within city limits.”

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) congratulated the City of Red Bud and Mayor Susan Harbaugh on receiving the grant.

“This investment will help ensure that Red Bud remains a competitive location for new businesses and industries looking to grow in Southern Illinois,” Bryant said.

