Signs point up for Eleanor

Pictured with Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, from left, are Nathan and Molly Krebel with their children Annalee, Eleanor and Henry with the new sign for Eleanor Lane, which was presented at the June 19 city council meeting.

A young cancer survivor who’s become exceptionally well-known in the community was recently honored at a Waterloo City Council meeting, where it was announced that a street in town will be named in her honor.

Eleanor Krebel is the daughter of Waterloo Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel and his wife Molly. When she was born, Eleanor was diagnosed with Transient Myeloproliferative Disorder, a condition related to Down Syndrome.

As Nathan explained, this early diagnosis prompted a great deal of concern for the family.

“Children with Down Syndrome are at a slightly higher risk for leukemia,” Nathan said, “but when she was born she was found to have TMD, which put her at an even higher risk.”

Eleanor went through routine lab work regularly after she was born, and this continued until she was diagnosed with leukemia at about 15 months old.

Nathan offered a description of what her treatment looked like at the time, with six rounds of inpatient chemotherapy done. Eleanor continued to spend long periods in the hospital, with a few days spent at home every month or so.

Eleanor was eventually able to end her treatment on May 31, 2021, though her doctors have continued to keep an eye on her, with labs drawn regularly.

Recently transferred to the survivorship clinic, Eleanor now has her labs drawn every six months, which is both comforting and a bit disconcerting for the family, with Nathan noting it is “nerve wracking as we have never gone that long without knowing how her blood work is doing.”

It was a long and difficult few months for Eleanor and the family, which also includes older siblings Annalee and Henry.

“It now feels like a blur,” Nathan said. “When she was receiving treatment, we were just doing what we could to keep life as normal as possible for her and our other kids. We would not have made it without family and friends willing to help out.”

Per a 2020 article, the community came together in a variety of ways to assist the Krebels, with fundraisers and other events held in support of Eleanor.

Nathan specifically recalled the Swing Fore Eleanor golf tournament from Fast Fitness in the Loo, an event which proved so successful that a non-profit was formed to organize Swing Fore Monroe County, which now helps a different family in need each year.

“It is amazing how the community comes together and rallies around those in need,” Nathan said. “We know we are not the only ones who have come across difficult times, so we are extremely grateful for the help we received. The meals, well-wishes, gift cards, events, we are still so thankful, because of all of the help we were able to take the needed time off work to be able to stay at the hospital with Eleanor.”

Now 4 years old since May and in remission, Eleanor was once again recognized in the community at the June 19 city council meeting.

As Mayor Stan Darter explained, a drive in the community needed a name. Hoping to comply with state guidelines, Darter also wanted to make a “personal connection to one of Waterloo’s young citizens.”

He suggested Eleanor Lane be selected as the name for the street, and the city’s aldermen, as he said, graciously accepted his recommendation.

“For everyone that knows Eleanor’s story, each time they see the street sign, they will also think of her,” Darter said. “I think that defines Waterloo as the caring community we are.”

Nathan found himself rather overcome with emotion during the presentation of the street sign at the meeting, offering his thanks to Darter and all city officials involved.

He noted how much Eleanor has gone through over the last two years, expressing his appreciation for the community coming together and describing Waterloo as a “great place to live.”

“Honestly, sometimes I don’t feel like we are worthy of all of this recognition,” Nathan said. “We are beyond grateful to the community, Mayor Darter, and the city council for such a special honor.”

With her battle with cancer now hopefully well behind her, Eleanor is decently healthy according to Nathan.

Eleanor’s time in the hospital has left her somewhat behind developmentally, but Nathan said she’s currently going through speech and occupational therapy to get her back to a baseline.

Nathan also mentioned Eleanor was able to go on her Make-A-Wish trip to DisneyWorld earlier this year.

He also spoke to Eleanor’s place in the community. She’s become a familiar face and name for many in Waterloo, and she’s already been able to leave a legacy in the city with Eleanor Lane.

“She is a mini-celebrity,” Nathan said. “I like to think it is because her larger-than-life personality shines through. She truly is one-of-a-kind and is going to do big things.”