The Red Bud Fire Department responded shortly after 3:10 p.m Tuesday to a shed fire in the 6600 block of Shields Lane off Route 3 south of Waterloo.

Heat from the fire melted siding on the nearby residence, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the shed.

Hecker and Waterloo fire departments were initially called for possible mutual aid, but the page was canceled as the Red Bud fireman had the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.