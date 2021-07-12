Man electrocuted while helping at crash

Roger Muertz

A 57-year-old Modoc man lost his life while being a Good Samaritan.

Randolph County Coroner Carlos J. Barbour said that late Sunday night, Roger Muertz came upon a vehicle crash on Bluff Road, stopped to see if anyone needed help, and was electrocuted after making contact with a downed power transmission line.

Muertz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. and involved a vehicle rollover vs. a pole in the area of Bluff Road at Roscow Hollow Road between Prairie du Rocher and Modoc. Assisting Randolph County deputies at the scene were the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department, MedStar Ambulance, Ruma Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. July 16 and 1 p.m. until time of service July 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. July 17 at the funeral home.

