The Republic-Times Farmer of the Week is Sharon Stuckmeyer of Stuckmeyer’s Plant & Produce. She oversees produce and flower production at a greenhouse near Valmeyer and the store at 8490 Trolley Road, Columbia. Stuckmeyer began the company as a way to stay in the family business of wholesale vegetable production. She has operated the retail greenhouse since 1997. Everything at the store is produced in the Bottoms except the succulents and tropical plants.