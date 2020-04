The Republic-Times Farmer of the Week is John Niebruegge of Niebruegge Farms Inc. in Valmeyer. He oversees corn, soybean and wheat production and also has 20 head of cattle. Niebruegge graduated Valmeyer High School in 1997. He is also a Beck’s seed dealer and does custom farming for clients. Has been farming since he was 12. He gets help sorting seed from his dog Cody and help on the farm from his wife and three children.