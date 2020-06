Pictured is Freddie Grohmann with the original farm in the background.

The Republic-Times Farmers of the Week are the Grohmann brothers of Cedar Ridge Farms, Inc. south of Hecker.

Their father started the farm in 1954 and bought two sows in 1955. Bob, Dennis, Stan, Mike, Randy and Freddie Grohmann now oversee 2,000 sows and 1,000 acres of rotating grain production.