Shannon Matzenbacher | Obituary

Shannon Matzenbacher (nee Martin), 91, of Waterloo, died May 5, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 18, 1932, in Eminence, Mo.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Arnold (Judy) Matzenbacher, Gail Polk and Susan (Kurt) Mathews; grandchildren Jeri Bergmann, Angela (Doug) Briggs, Erin Matzenbacher, Teresa (Bruce) Terveer, Matt (Mindy) Blake, Christopher Polk (friend Tina Burke), Melissa (Kyle) Sensel, Sarah (Brian) Wild and Karla (Mike) Buettner; great-grandchildren Brent (friend Jenna Kipping) and Alex Bergmann, Jessica (Steven) Wittich, Jack, Josie and Julia Briggs, Scarlet Matzenbacher, Sarah Allen (Zach) Cinq-mars and Emily Allen, Allie and Thomas Terveer, Kristen Polk, Cameron and Chase Polk, Cole Sensel (friend Skylar Sikes) and Dane Sensel, Griffin, Brynn, Jordynn, and Graycen Wild and Nathan and Sophie Buettner; great-great grandchildren Taylen and Keaten Sasse, Novalynn and Carsyn Warren and Journie Bergmann; sister Mary Ahne; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Shannon was preceded in death by her husband Edwin A. Matzenbacher; daughter Jill O. Matzenbacher; parents Emery and Edna (nee Honeycutt) Martin; sister Juanita Bagsby.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. May 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service May 8 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor David Noerott officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Garden Place – Waterloo.